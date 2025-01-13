Leicester Boss Van Nistelrooy Handed Man Utd Return In FA Cup (Full Fixtures)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FA Cup holders Manchester United will face their former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Van Nistelrooy worked as Erik ten Hag’s assistant at United from the start of this season and then served as interim boss following the Dutchman’s sacking.

He left Old Trafford after Ruben Amorim’s arrival as Ten Hag’s permanent replacement and subsequently took charge at Leicester.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored in United’s 2004 FA Cup final win against Millwall, is fighting to lift Leicester out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The 48-year-old spent five years as a United player before joining Real Madrid in 2006.

United, who had Diogo Dalot sent off in the second half, advanced to the fourth round after beating Arsenal 5-3 on penalties following their 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool — 4-0 winners against Accrington Stanley — will travel to the Championship’s bottom club Plymouth, who enjoyed a shock 1-0 win at Brentford.

Manchester City face a trip to either Leyton Orient or Derby, while Chelsea visit Brighton, Aston Villa host Tottenham and Everton take on Bournemouth.

Exeter, in the fourth round for the first time since 1981, face Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will play at League One leaders Birmingham.

Premier League sides Wolves, Crystal Palace and Fulham have away ties at Blackburn, Mansfield or Wigan and Doncaster, respectively.

Burnley have been drawn at Premier League strugglers Southampton.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester United v Leicester

Leeds v Millwall or Dagenham

Brighton v Chelsea

Preston or Charlton v Wycombe

Exeter v Nottingham Forest

Coventry v Ipswich

Blackburn v Wolves

Mansfield or Wigan v Fulham

Birmingham v Newcastle

Plymouth v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Southampton or Swansea v Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby v Manchester City

Doncaster v Crystal Palace

Stoke v Cardiff

Ties to be played from February 7-10