Lekki Shooting: No Nation Can Defeat Its People, Says Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has berated the “use of deadly force” on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos state.

Jonathan in a statement on Friday stated that violent crackdown will only make situation worse and he called on everyone to embrace peace.

According to Jonathan, a nation needs both the old and the young stressing that the country “cannot afford to lose the lives of our youth who we look up to take over leadership and continue our nation’s journey to greatness”.

“As leaders, we must understand that a nation can never win a battle against its own people,” he said.

“Thus, the use of deadly force against citizens only aggravates tense situations rather than assuage it. We must therefore move away from battlegrounds to middle grounds in our individual and national life. This, I believe, epitomises the essence of democracy.

“I condemn any unnecessary loss of life and urge efforts to be stepped up to ensure that there is no such re-occurrence.

“We all must accept that we are all brothers and sisters of one Nigeria, and always act towards each other accordingly.”

Jonathan further stated that “nobody’s interest is worth the blood of any Nigerian citizen,” and he enjoined security agencies to make sure they restrain themselves in discharging their duties of protecting lives and property.

He also tasked the youths to “give peace a chance especially now that different stakeholders have demonstrated the willingness to investigate the various allegations of excessive use of force on citizens and address the culture of impunity by security personnel”.

