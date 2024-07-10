LGBT Clause: Reps Want Nigeria To Suspend Samoa Agreement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria’s House of Representatives has called on the President to suspend the Samoa agreement recently signed by his government over the controversial Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, And Transgender (LGBT) clause in the aggrement.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by deputy minority leader Aliyu Madaki and 88 others, during plenary in on Tuesday on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, Madaki argued that there were some “offensive causes” in the agreement.

He said that the said clauses bordered on granting rights to gays and lesbians as part of conditions to enjoy the benefits of the deal.

“The agreement promotes rights which are against extant laws in the country.

“The Federal Government should suspend the implementation of the agreement pending the conclusion of an investigation into the pact,” he said.

Rep. Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader, in his contribution, said that it was an investigative motion, urging the lawmakers not to be too judgmental.

He said that the content of the agreement was “not yet known”, adding that there was need to exercise caution.

Rep Usman Kumo, the Chief Whip, in his contribution, supported the motion that the matter be suspended pending investigation by the House.