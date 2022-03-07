Libyan Oil Must Not Be Blocked, Says UN Official After Gang Incident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Libyan oil needs to flow again following a shutdown at two oilfields by gangs, UN’s top official for the country demanded on Monday.

“I am following with concern, reports of closure of oilfields and suspension of some civilian flights,’’ the secretary general’s special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, wrote on Twitter.

“Blocking oil production deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue. The oil blockade should be lifted,’’ she added.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Sunday said that production at the Sharara and al-Feel fields, in south-western Libya, had been shut down by gangs, forcing production to decrease by 330,000 barrels per day.

This leads to a loss of more than 160 million Libyan dinars daily ($34.6 million), NOC added.

Oil is the North African nation’s main source of income, but its crude oil production is repeatedly halted due to violence between various warlords which has been ongoing for decades.

Libya had been in turmoil since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.

Earlier, fears were renewed that the country will be divided again between two rival administrations after the parliament swore in a new government while interim Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibeh vows to remain in power until a new administration is elected.

The newly elected premier, Fathi Bashagha, accused Dbeibeh of suspending domestic flights to prevent new ministers from attending a swearing-in ceremony that took place on Thursday at the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk.

A presidential election, seen as crucial for re-establishing stability in the oil-rich country, did not take place as scheduled in December, amid wrangling among rivals over electoral rules.

dpa