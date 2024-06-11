Lingering Crisis: PDP NWC, Inaugurates Caretaker Committee In Ebonyi

…Picks Ex- Enugu Scribe, Orurou As Chairman.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to restore enduring peace in the crisis – ridden Ebonyi state chapter of the peoples Democratic party PDP, the national leadership of the party, has put in place a Caretaker Committee to pilot it’s affairs for the next three months.

Our Correspondent reports that the PDP, which is the main opposition party in the state has been bedeviled with crisis for quite a long time, leading to scores of members defecting to the ruling All progressives Congress APC.

Apparently disturbed by the development, the national body of the party recently in Abuja after consultations with the key Stakeholders from the state, decided to appoint a Caretaker Committee for the state.

Inaugurating the 15- man Committee which has former Enugu state Secretary of the party, Barrister Steve Orurou, as Chairman on Monday at the South East zonal office of the PDP, in Enugu, National Vice Chairman if the party, Chief Ali Odefa, charged them to discharge their duties in line with the party’s constitution which he said, remains supreme.

He posited that “you must uphold the PDP constitution, be loyal to it, and not to anyone no matter the persons status, including myself” regretting that before the intervention of the NWC, the Ebonyi state chapter of the party had been engulfed in one crisis to another, “and you know, when two Elephants fights, the grass suffers.

While thanking the national body of the party for coming to the rescue of the state, he expressed optimism that the Orurou led Committee we deliver the goods going by his antecedents in party administration.

“Ebonyi state has learnt it’s lesson, adding that am happy with the Calibre of people that have been given this assignment, especially the Chairman”, blaming the protracted Crisis that rocked the state on the fact that most of it’s leaders do not believe in party idealogy, rather are always after Stomach infrastructure.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the Federal House of Representatives for Afikpo South/North federal Constituency, of Ebonyi state,

Hon. Iduma Igariwey, applauded the national leadership of the party for the wise decision, stressing that he has no doubt in his mind that that the Committee would live up to expectation, going by the members pedegree and antecedents in the past.

According to the federal lawmaker, what is now paramount in Ebonyi PDP is peace and harmony, stating that every stakeholders must join hands to build our party.

“We have great expectations, especially because of the Calibre of members of the Caretaker Committee, and what we need now in Ebonyi is stability of the party. We thank the national working Committee of our great party for the decision.

“Ebonyi state has been PDP state since 1999, and we always win our elections under the party, so we must do everything humanly possible to return to that winning ways.

Responding on behalf of his members, the Chairman, Barr. Orurou, thanked the party national body for finding them worthy to carry out the onerous assignment.

He said “I quite understand the enormity of the task given to me and my colleagues, and we have made up our minds to carry out this assignment and will not fail our party” he assured .

The Chairman added ” By the special Grace of God we are going to reorganize, rejuvenate the party in Ebonyi state. We are going to create a new order and atmosphere of lasting peace.

Barr. Orurou, stated further that the Committee, which has Barrister Paschal Ukwuani also from Enugu state as Secretary, would doing everything humanly possible to rebuild the party in the state, with a view to making it start winning elections again, pointing out that participating in an elections without winning amounts to mere jamboree.

He therefore, urged all stakeholders and gladiators in the state to eschew acrimony and politics of bitterness, as the party remains one big United family for all members, assuring them of quality leadership during their period of stay in office..