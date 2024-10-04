Maguire Saves Man Utd From More Pain In Porto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Harry Maguire’s injury-time equaliser saved Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag from another damaging defeat after the Red Devils blew a 2-0 lead in a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had given the visitors a dream start with two goals inside the first 20 minutes.

But a double from Samu Omorodion, after Pepe brought Porto back into the game, had the English giants heading for defeat until Maguire headed in a corner.

Bruno Fernandes was given his marching orders for a high boot with nine minutes remaining and United seemed to be heading to a second defeat in a week after losing their skipper to another red card.

But Maguire popped up in injury time to head in from a corner and grab the Manchester club their second draw in two Europa League outings this term and relieve some of the pressure on Ten Hag.