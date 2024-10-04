W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Maguire Saves Man Utd From More Pain In Porto

Posted by Latest Headlines, Sports News Friday, October 4th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Harry Maguire’s injury-time equaliser saved Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag from another damaging defeat after the Red Devils blew a 2-0 lead in a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund had given the visitors a dream start with two goals inside the first 20 minutes.

But a double from Samu Omorodion, after Pepe brought Porto back into the game, had the English giants heading for defeat until Maguire headed in a corner.

Bruno Fernandes was given his marching orders for a high boot with nine minutes remaining and United seemed to be heading to a second defeat in a week after losing their skipper to another red card.

But Maguire popped up in injury time to head in from a corner and grab the Manchester club their second draw in two Europa League outings this term and relieve some of the pressure on Ten Hag.

 

