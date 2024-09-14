Maiduguri Flood: I’m Disturbed Jailed Terrorists May Have Escaped –Zulum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, has stated that he is “seriously worried” that jailed Boko Haram terrorists could have escaped from the Maiduguri correctional centre following the severe flooding that ravaged the state capital.

The African Examiner writes that on Tuesday, the Alau Dam, which was in full capacity for the past few weeks, collapsed and it led to a serious flood in the state.

The flood affected many areas of Maiduguri and it led to the displacement of over 400,000 residents and also the death of over 30 people, including children.

Also, it was reported that at least 200 inmates escaped from the Maiduguri correctional centre because of the flood.

Zulum, in an interview with BBC News stated that the flood affected over two million people.

According to him, his administration has begun providing “humanitarian assistance” to the victims of the flood.

Speaking on reports that some Boko Haram insurgents may have escaped from the prison due to the flood, the Borno governor said, “I’m worried. Yes, I’m seriously worried”.

He added: “But you also have to bear in mind that the Borno State Government has established what we call the Borno model of rehabilitation, which has allowed many insurgents to repent.

“Within the last two years, over 200,000 Boko Haram members and their families have repented, and I think this has also yielded positive results in ensuring the return of peace and stability to Borno state.”