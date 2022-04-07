100 Die In Nomadic Groups Fighting In Sudan – UN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 100 people have been killed within one week in fighting between two Sudanese nomadic groups, according to the United Nations.

Among the victims were six children and two children were still missing, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

Some 2,000 residents had been displaced from numerous villages around the towns of Gereida and Tulus in the South Darfur region as a result of the clashes, which began on March 29, it said.

According to estimates, about15,000 people are affected by the conflict.

Clashes between ethnic groups in Sudan, with its nearly 45 million inhabitants were often about access to grazing land and water.

NAN