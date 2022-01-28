Make Registration Of Alternative Medicines Easy, Fertility Expert Urges Nigerian Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EEK Fertility, a herbal based company, Dr. Ekinyi Ochete has urged the Federal Government to make the registration of natural and alternative medicines easy for practitioners in the country.

Dr. Ochete, a certified natural and alternative specialist, said the current registration process with the appropriate authorities in the country makes things very difficult for those of them operating in that space.

“For some of us, our products have passed through the regular and testing procedures and just the last stage you can sit on it for years. If the government can make it easy for us, we will be able to reach our target market”, she said in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

She also harped on the need for the government strike a balance between the conventional and the alternative medicine in Nigeria, adding that government should set up a regulatory body to undertake quality control for herbal products.

“We know we have the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), but it is for the conventional medicines most times, so the traditional products should have a regulatory body that will regulate quality and enforce penalties for people that may default on quality check”, she added.

She equally maintained that alternative medicine has proven to be very effective in treating infertility and urged Nigerians to embrace it.

The EKK Fertility boss said a lot of people from other parts of the world are currently on the herbal treatment her company offers and that it is working for them.

In her words, “I have so many white people, I have people from Pakistan, I have people from Iran, I have people from everywhere on my treatment and it is working for them. So this particular gift that our Black people are underrating, a lot of white people are subscribing to it.

“As I am speaking to you now, we are on a bargain with a company in China that is willing to partner with this because they know what is happening here but our people will underrate this and that is why the white man comes here exploit us and sell back to us. We need to put our indigenous heritage somewhere that people will see it and value it”, she further explained.

Dr. Ochete noted that many infertility issues were largely due to lifestyle and choices, especially unhealthy food, excessive consumption of alcohol, and lack of rest, among others.

“When people come to me for treatment, the first thing I tell them is to eat right, have good health habits, and rest properly. It is not all conditions that require medicine. There are cases that require eating right and proper detoxification of the system.

‘’Most men suffer from sperm count issues. This is high in this part of the world because of high intake of alcohol, sugar, unhealthy foods and lack of adequate rest. Anything that is natural is good for health.

“A lot of conventional medicines have been modified, and that is why so many people are suffering. But when we bring in the natural side and give it to them in the raw form (but in minimal levels that will not be harmful to health), they get results. I advise Nigerians to embrace indigenous and original approaches in treatment, politics or in our way of life’’, she stressed.

She said the major challenge the female folks are grappling with is the blockage of the fallopian tube that is caused either by underlining infections or sometimes as a result of personal carelessness or medical carelessness.