2023: Osinbajo , Not Fit To Be President, Liable For Present Challenges – Asari Dokubo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has berated Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and a Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, concerning his 2023 ambition.

Dokubo stated that Osinbajo was unfit to rule Nigeria since his antecedents was questionable.

The former militant leader stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential aspirant has no credible manifesto, adding that if President Muhammadu

Buhari’s administration was disastrous, the Vice President also shared in the blame.

In a Facebook live post, Dokubo berated Osinbajo for running for the Presidency at the same time Bola Tinubu was vying for the same position.

Dokubo said: “The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, wants to be president. I dared him the other time. What is he going to tell us (Nigerians)?

“Tinubu took you from your state (Ogun), made you Attorney-General, gave his slot to you to become Vice-President. What is your track record that you want to tell Nigerians?

“Osinbajo is also collectively liable over what happens today.”