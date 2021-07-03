Makinde Appoints Emir Of Katagum As LAUTECH Chancellor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Umar Faruq Umar II, the Emir of Katagum, Azare, in Bauchi State, as the Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho.

A letter of appointment, signed by governor, which conveyed the Emir’s appointment, stated that the University would be happy to benefit from his rich experience as an administrator, community leader and first-class traditional ruler

Umar Faruq Umar II was named Emir on Dec. 14, 2017, following the transition of his father, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Umar.

Makinde congratulated the new Chancellor, saying the appointment was well-deserved and a call to serve humanity.

“The Oyo State government expects that the University will benefit from your rich knowledge and exposure towards the realisation of the University’s unique vision.” the governor stated.

The Emir of Katagum, who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from Bayero University, Kano, served in various capacities in the state and Federal Civil Service.

He rose to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary and served at different times as Permanent Secretary, Special Duties at the Presidency; the Ministry of Youth Development; Water Resources and Solid Minerals Development, before retiring after 34 years of service. (NAN)























