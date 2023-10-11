Reserved Area: Mbah Orders Demolition of Illegal Structure Erected By Developer Over Rights Group, Petition In Enugu

……As Organization Hails Action.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Civil Society and human rights Organization, Civil Rights. Realization and Advancement Network CRRAN, has applauded the Governor. Peter Mbah of Enugu state, for demolishing an illegal structure erected in area marked: ‘Green Area’ by one Mr. Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke, who claimed to be a developer.

According to CRRAN, the intruder had carried out the legal action in conjunction with officials of the state Ministry of Environment, after removing “the Signpost (marking the place a “Green Area”) and ordered his workmen to start construction on the land.

The rights group in a statement thanking the Enugu state government for it’s intervention, signed by it’s president, Barrister Olu Omotayo, and made available to African Examiner on Monday said “it is highly commendable that your intervention stopped further illegal construction thereat and thereafter demolition of the illegal construction was carried out on Friday the 6th day of October 2023.

“The hallmark of Democracy is the respect for the Rule of Law and to uphold the same. The action of the government in preserving the Green Area and at the same time condemning the action of the Developer and his encroachment on the rights of the artisans planting flowers there clearly show a responsive and responsible government which believes in the respect for the fundamental rights of the citizens.

“We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter,. and to thank you for your intervention in respect . It would be recalled that we had earlier raised an alarm and called for your intervention when one Mr. Chukwuemeka Oliver Omeke, who claimed to be a Developer, in conjunction with some officials of Ministry of Environment went into the area marked “Green Area” which is situated by the road on the way towards Ebeano tunnel, almost opposite the abandoned Enugu State Diagnostics Center”

It noted that : “We had also condemned the destruction of the properties and flowers of the artisans selling and planting flowers which beautify the place, and pleaded with Your Excellency that building any structure on that narrow piece of land marked “Green Area” will distort the master plan of that area and that whatever structure built on that place will be in grave violation of Extant Town Planning Laws of Enugu state which must be resisted by the good government of Enugu State.





