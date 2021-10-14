Man In Police Net Over Son’s Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 32 year old retired teacher, identified as Mr. Ikechukwu Nwobodo, has killed his son, Chika Nwobodo, in Ogbozinne-Ndiagu Community in Nkanu West Council Area of Enugu state.

The alleged murderer, who was said to have been aided in the barbaric act by local security Operatives in the area, was said to have severed the head of the late son with an iron rod before he bled to death.

Nwobodo, who admitted committing the gruesome act recently said he decided to kill him because he was mentally deranged.

It was learnt that the deceased was discharged from a psychiatric hospital on the night the father allegedly conspired with the local security men to tied him up before killing him.

The Enugu State Police public Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident to newsmen via statement , said that three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the dastardly conduct.

He hinted that the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, CID, has begun investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.

“Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case of alleged conspiracy and murder of one Chika Nwobodo (male) at Ogbozinne-Ndiagu in Akpugo community of Nkanu West LGA, on 11/10/2021.

He added that “ investigation is ongoing at the State CID Enugu. Further development will be communicated, please.























