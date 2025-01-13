Mbah Approves Upward Review Of Customary Court Judges Salaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubusi Mbah, has approved the upward review of the salaries of the 459 customary court judges of the 153 customary courts across Enugu State effective January, 2025, in line with the N80,000 minimum wage as obtained in the state.

The upward review applies to the chairman and two members that constitute each of the 153 customary courts in the state.

It ranges from individual rate of N42,989.76 (Forty-two thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine naira, seventy-six kobo) to N92,989.76 (Ninety-two thousand, nine hundred and eighty-nine naira, seventy-six kobo) for the chairmen and N39,736.18 (Thirty-nine thousand, seven hundred and thirty-six naira, eighteen kobo) to N89,736.18 (Eighty-nine thousand, seven hundred and thirty-six naira, eighteen kobo) for the members, respectively.

The review was sequel to the high cost of living that compelled the increase in the national minimum wage of N70,000 and Gov. Mbah’s magnanimous increase of the minimum wage in Enugu State to N80,000.

This also followed a momo dated 25th November, 2024, addressed to the Governor by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, in response to which the governor graciously approved the review.