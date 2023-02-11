Mbah NYSC Certificate: Nwobodo, Condemns Campaign Of Calumny By Opposition Politicians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of old Anambra State, and one time Minister of Youth and Sports, Senator Jim Nwobodo has condemned in its entirety what he referred to as campaign of calumny by opposition politicians in Enugu State.

Speaking with Newsmen at his Amaechi country home in reaction to the certificate forgery allegation against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship flag bearer, Barr. Peter Mbah, the former Senator said Enugu state is not known for such destructive politics

Mbah is being accused of presenting a fake National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, discharge certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, an allegation he has since denied.

Nwobodo told Journalists that during his active political life, neither him nor late C.C. Onoh engaged in a campaign of calumny, stressing that they faced issues.

He said he was deeply worried when he heard about Mbah’s alleged certificate forgery.

According to him, “When I heard the news, I was worried, deeply concerned. I called Peter and I said, ‘tell me the truth’. He told me that it was not true.

” He told me that he indeed took part in the NYSC and obtained his certificate.

Nwobido added: “He also forwarded me pictures he snapped while he was in the NYSC orientation camp in Lagos State. The entire evidence is there.

“I am appealing to politicians to stop this kind of politics; we didn’t do this during our own time,” he stated.

Nwobodo, whose sitting room was filled up by Enugu Chieftains of the PDP, during the media interaction, including the State Chairman of the party Mr. Augustine Nnamani and the DG, PDP Campaign Organization, Ikeja Asogwa, urged the media to always go extra length in verifying reports before going public.

He said ” the media should not allow itself to be used in promoting falsehood”, urging Journalists to always avoid publishing falsehood capable of causing crisis in the society.