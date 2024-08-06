Military Speaks On Protesters Waving Russian Flags – Defence Chief

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian military on Monday stated that individuals flying Russian flags in the nationwide protests are committing treason and will be “prosecuted”.

The military also announced that it is investigating those inciting this action and will “take serious action” against them.

“That is totally unacceptable… that is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such,” said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council headed by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

“As Nigerians protested the high cost of living on Saturday, August 3, 2024, some protesters in Kano State were spotted flying what appeared to be the Russian flag. Viral photos and videos taken in the northern state showed demonstrators waving the Russian flag as they chanted in Hausa, “We don’t want bad government.”

Protesters on Monday in Kaduna and Kano were seen waving the Russian flag and chanting in Hausa, “Welcome, Russia; Welcome, Russia”.

The Defence chief added, “For those of them flying flags, and if you see a lot of them, they are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those who are sponsoring them. Those are pushing them because, you know, the flyers were also made. We have identified those areas, and we are going to take serious action against them.

“The President is clear in his instructions for us not to accept anyone who wants to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of Nigeria.

“We are warning in clear terms, and the President has also said we should convey this: We will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria… So nobody should allow themselves to be used by any individual.”s