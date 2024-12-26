Military Strike: Gov Aliyu Visits Communities, Donates ₦20m To Victims’ Families

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has visited the two communities that were bombed by the military fighter jets.

At least 10 people were killed with several injured in military airstrike in the early hours of Wednesday.

Worried by the development, the governor defied the difficult terrain of the village and joined other residents for the funeral prayers for the dead victims. He donated ₦20 million to support the families of those affected by the incident.

He was accompanied by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

The governor sympathised with the community and described the incident as unfortunate.

“The military jets were on their mission to eliminate criminal armed groups terrorizing the state, and mistakenly bombed innocent people of this community,” he said.

“We consider this as a mistake because the same military had on several occasions successfully raided so many criminal hideouts in the state.”

Aliyu stated that a thorough investigation would be conducted to find out what led to the avoidable mistake, so as to guard against its recurrence.

He also rayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased and give their families the strength to bear the loss.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, announced a donation of ₦20 million and 100 bags of assorted foodstuffs to the families of the deceased.

He added that the state government would settle the medical bills of those hospitalised as a result of injuries they sustained from the bombardment.