Minimum Wage: States Have Capacity To Pay Proposed 62K, Says Dr Joseph Onoh

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former campaign spokesman of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Southeast Nigeria, during the last election, Dr. Josef Onoh has declareded that state governors have the capacity to pay the 62, 000 naira minimum wage proposed by the Federal Government.

The ex member of the Enugu state House of Assembly and die hide supporter of president Tinubu stated this Tuesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen from the Southeast Zone on the policies and programmes of the federal government and how they will be beneficial to the people of the region.

Dr. Onoh, insisted that the huge amount of money the governors collect monthly from the statutory federation allocation and their internally generated revenue IGR was enough to pay the proposed wage.

He however, frowned at the statement credited to some governors that they will not be able to pay the proposed wage, stressing that it is quite unfortunate that some governors are kicking against the proposed new minimum wage .

Onoh, who is also former Chairman of Enugu Capital Development Authority enjoined the governors to key into the proposed wage and other policies of the federal government for the good and interest of the people and country at large.

He explained that before the federal government proposed the minimum wage, it made many considerations including the survival of the private sector.

The former lawmaker, noted that although the organized labour leadership proposed a higher wage which is not feasible, the federal government offered a sustainable wage that will not cripple the private sector and economy of the nation.

Onoh, further stated that it will not be in the interest of the economy if the federal government propose a wage that will lead to the demise of companies in the private sector and lead to huge loss of jobs.

He expressed dismay that some state governors have failed to key into the policies of the federal government policies that have the capacity to reduce the hardship in the country.

He therefore urged the people to hold their governors responsible if they fail to pay the proposed minimum wage

Dr. Onoh, equally urged the South East governor’s to leaverage on the available federal government’s policies in areas as Agriculture and transportation.