Mitchelle Foods Enterprise Unveils NollyWood Actress, Chinelo Enemchukwu As Jigbo instant African Salad Brand Ambassador

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu based indigenous Mitchelle foods enterprise limited, makers of the first ever Jigbo instant African Salad, has formally Unveiled pretty Nolly Wood Actress, Chinelo Rosemary Enemchukwu, as its Brand Ambassador.

Speaking Monday night in Enugu during the colourful ceremony, Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the company Mr. Kingsley Okah, explained that the idea of engaging the Nollywood Star, was to help in spreading the good news of the product which he said, is purely organic and Nigerian brand.

He said: “We are here today being the 26th day of December 2022, to officially unveil our Brand Ambassador, in the person of Chinelo Rosemary Enemchukwu, who has shown character in the entertainment industry, (Nollywood) and vigorously represents what Jigbo instant African Salad represents.

Okah, said the company decided to engage Enemchukwu, because she possessed all the needed quality for of a brand Ambassador, adding that “Jigbo instant African Salad represents family, humility, loveliness, joy, and happiness, and all these attributes are completed in Chinelo.

“So today, we are putting it up in the media and letting the entire world know that Chinelo Rosemary Enemchukwu is now our Brand Ambassador, and by this, she is now a member of the Jigbo instant African Salad family.

The Company boss, disclosed that the product which has received the Certification of National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC, and Standard Organization of Nigeria SON, (ManCap) has equally gotten the recognition of the food drug Administration FDA of the United States of America (USA).

He added that the product which was recently quoted in the American Chamber of Commerce, has several nutritional values and was packaged to sell Africa and Nigeria to the entire globe.

“We are interested in making sure that people around the world have a taste of Africa.” stressing that the product is also aimed at reducing cases of cancer among the people who consume a lot of Can foreign foods which they do not know they are prepared. “This is our own, and we want to tell people that when they eat

Jigbo instant African Salad, which can be prepared within three minutes, they will be healthy, strong, energetic and have good health benefits because of its nutritious content.

“By this, we are also promoting made in Nigeria product which is also very important. As a matter of fact, our intention is to see that we introduce our own local noodle to parts of the world, just like some countries always flood Nigeria with their own products.

Responding, elated Actress Enemchukwu, stated that she feel honoured over the endorsement “saying am very grateful and happy to be a member of the Mitchelle foods enterprise, makers of Jigbo Instant African Salad a proud Nigerian brand.

She however, promised not to disappoint the management of the company, stressing that she is not unaware of the rigorous processes involved in picking someone as a brand Ambassador.

“I want to assure you that you won’t regret taking this decision, promising to join hands with the company in making the product a global house hold name, even as she urged Nigerians and African to embrace the product because of its zero preservation status.