Ramadan: Saudi Announces Moon Sighting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadan, which will pave the way for the beginning of the Islamic lengthy fasting.

The Kingdom announced its Twitter platform, @Haramaininfo, on Sunday.

The tweets partly read, “Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia!

“Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, 11 March 2024.

“Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers.”

In a statement by Prof Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary General of the NSCIA, the Council urged Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on the given date, equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

The NSCIA also urged Muslim faithful who had credible sightings of the crescent to inform members of the National Moon Sighting Committee.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the Sultan has yet to make an official announcement about the commencement of the fasting in Nigeria despite the announcement from Saudi Arabia.