More Players Arrive As Eagles Begin Training In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More players joined the Super Eagles’ camp yesterday, as the team had its first training ahead of the Cameroun 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eleven players out of the 28 invited by Coach Austin Eguavoen took part in the training yesterday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

However, other players have arrived the team’s camp.

The Cameroun 2022 AFCON will start on Sunday with the host nation, Indomitable Lions of Cameroun taking on Burkina Faso, while reigning champions, Algeria, will defend their trophy against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles and Pharaohs of Egypt will start off their campaign in Garoau on Tuesday, January 11.

An official of the team hinted yesterday that more players arrived the camp yesterday, but could not take part in the training.

The players in camp are Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic), and Chidozie Awaziem (Alayanspor, Turkey).

Others are Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble (Enyimba FC), and Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany).

Super Eagles media Officer, Babafemi Raji, stated that COVID-19 protocols was be fully observed in yesterday’s training, which was open to journalists.

The last time Super Eagles trained at the Abuja stadium was in preparation for 2015 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

The Cameroun 2022 AFCON will run from January 9 to February 6, 2022.