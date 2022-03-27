Mothers’ Day: Be Good Examples To Your Children, Society – Cleric

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Glorious Abu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ the Wonderful Parish Lugbe, FCT has admonished mothers to be good examples to their children and society.

Abu, a pastor, gave the admonition on Sunday in an interview in Abuja during the 2022 Mothers’ Day celebration.

He urged mothers to wake up to the responsibilities of motherhood by building good homes through Christ, which would reflect on the growth and development of Nigeria.

He further urged mothers to cultivate the virtue of peace, humility and love in their relationships with their families and society.

The cleric also advised mothers to build healthy and peaceful homes that would subsequently create a peaceful society.

He appealed to them to share their love equally among their children.

Abu also urged them to pay more attention to their children’s strengths and interests in order to develop their intellectual capacity.

According to him, children need encouragement and guidance.

He said that mothers should be homemakers and maintain peace both at home and society at large.

The clergyman said: “It is wonderful when mothers are celebrated all over the world.

“They are celebrated because of their contributions in raising children and giving them the upbringing that impact on the growth of the nation.

“They help raise future leaders because when these children are well taken care of, there will be peace in society.

“As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, I join millions of families to hail the virtue of women and urge them to be the mothers that they are meant to be.”

He urged mothers to always pray for their children and country so that there would be a revival of value in society.

Abu further charged society, especially men, to appreciate the contributions of women to the peaceful and economic growth of society.

