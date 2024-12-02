Multiple Taxation: Enugu Hotel Association Seeks Interpretation Of Laws

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unhappy with the alarming rate of multiple taxation being imposed on its members by the Enugu state government through its various Enforcement agencies, Hotel Owners Association, in the area have dragged the state to Federal High Court, seeking interpretation of the law in that regard.

It said for some time now, “business owners in Enugu, with reference to hotel owners, have been facing multiple taxation issues, which includes the good, the bad, and the ugly” adding that the development has been affecting businesses adversely.

While insisting on a streamlined and transparent consolidated tax regime in the state, the Association stressed the need for appropriate documentation and remittances.

Shedding more light in an interview with newsmen at the Federal High Court premises on why the Association approached the Court, Counsel to the body, Barrister Ejike Anwu, explained that the group embraced the legal option due to the severe economic pains they have been passing through in their businesses.

The former publicity secretary to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abakaliki, Ebonyi state branch said “this matter is for interpretation of Our, laws, it’s a matter of live and let live”

“Over some time now, some business owners in Enugu with particular reference to hotels, have been facing a lot of multiple tax payment challenges, Ranging from the good, the bad and the ugly.

“So, we came to court being the last hope of a common man for interpretation, that is, which and which tax should we pay, because federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS will come to collect, Ogene, will come, local government will come, umuada will come, youth will come, the state governments will come”

“Because of this, at a point, we became confused, and rather than wallowing in confusion and abject penury we decide to approach a court of law to say this is what we are facing, and also to find out which is the right institution to pay to, and that is simply why we are here’

Barr. Anwu further stated that “we are not against the government, we are not saying that we are not paying taxes, and anybody that is saying that is a lier from the pit of hell, and enemy of Enugu State Government.

“We are willing to pay tax even now. But we are saying let these taxes be streamlined so that there won’t be multiple taxation and jeopardy in the collecting of these taxes.

“And we are also clamoring for appropriate documentation and remittances, not that you come through multiple groups both known and unknown to collect taxes.

Joined in the Suit NO FHC/PH/FHR/307/2024

Hotel Owners Association Enugu State Nigeria, as defendants, are federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS Enugu State govt, Chairman of the Enugu state Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), Hon. Emmanuel Ekene Nnamani, and the Enugu state Waste management Authority, ESWAMA,

On the issue of existing Centralized consolidated tax payment system put in place by the current governor Peter Mbah led administration, the lawyer responded thus: “we are not seeing that, Let them come forward with it.

“I challenge you to come up with that central system, it’s the best, and we welcome it with all our heart and i assure you if we have it now, we will pay within the next one hour

“We are clamoring for these things to be here. When we went to Port Harcourt by virtue of the fact that port Harcourt was the only court during vacation that was currently operational, we got this order.

“The order has even helped to checkmate so many things and for this kind of meeting to even come on board, everybody was relaxing, busy intimidating citizens, harassing people, sealing up hotels and premises of people.

“It’s not a bad thing that we came to Enugu State to do business” the lawyer lamented.

After listening to Counsels for the plaintiffs and defendant, Hon. Justice F.O.C Ogunbanjo adjourned the matter to 23rd January 2025 for mention.