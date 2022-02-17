Musa Gifts ₦2m To Struggling Atlanta Olympic Gold Medalist, Obiekwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles forward, skipper Ahmed Musa has donated the sum of two million naira to struggling former Nigeria International Kingsley Obiekwu.

Obiekwu, a member of the Atlanta ’96 Olympics gold medal-winning squad, Dream Team, disclosed in an interview in Akwa on Tuesday that he uses his only car for commercial transport to sustain his family.

The 47-year-old played for Rangers International FC, Enugu Udoji United, and Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands during his playing career.

Obiekwu, who currently coaches INGAS FC in Enugu, noted that things had not been rosy since he returned to Nigeria in 2008 and had to combine the coaching job with the commercial transport business to make ends meet.

He stated that his former employees owed him over N6 million cumulatively.

“Yes, I am a commercial transporter; there is nothing to hide about it. Man has to do what is legal to pay his family bills.

“I have four children at Enugu State University of Technology and my last child is in primary five.

“I have coached Rangers International FC, Ifeanyi Ubah FC, Delta Force FC, Asaba, Giant Brila and also Union Sportif, Krake, Republic of Benin. All of them owe me,” Obiekwu said.

Following the sad revelation, Musa has now gone ahead to donate two million naira as a form of assistance to Obiekwu.

And is reported Obiekwu that Obiekwu has confirmed receiving the money.