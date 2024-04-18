NAPTIP Arraign Enugu Man Over Alleged Rape Of 14 Years Old Housemaid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Agency for the prohibition of trafficking in persons NAPTIP) has arraigned one Mr. Onaike Obiora Charles at the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu presided over by Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo over alleged notorious defilement and rape of his 14 year old house help.

The suspect was arraigned Wednesday for sexual exploitation of 14 year old Deborah in Charge: Federal Republic of Nigeria V. Nnaike Obiora Charles , Charge No. FHC/EN/CR/3/2024.

After the Charge was read to the Defendant, his lawyer Gozie Iwuala Esq. moved his bail application, and when the court asked for response of the Sam Offiah (Esq), the lawyer appearing for NAPTIP, he said he has no objection as the defendant has been on administrative bail granted him by the agency.

The court thereafter, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N2 million Naira and two sureties in like sum.

According to the Court, One of the sureties should be a land owner within jurisdiction, while the other should be a blood relation of the defendant and should provide evidence of payment of 3 years tax clearance.

The defendant is to be remanded at the Correctional Center Enugu , pending perfection of his bail conditions, and the Case was therefore adjourned to the 16th and 17th July 2024, for trial.

Our Correspondent reports that the arraignment shows that this accused person who has been alledgedly defiling and raping the underage victim since 2019, has been enjoying his freedom despite the gravity of the offense of rape.

Meanwhile, the false naration that he had earlier been remanded in prison came to be false yesterday during the arraignment.

It would be recalled that the victim who was a maid in the house of the Defendant since 2019, was consistently raped by the defendant in the past 4, years, and the intervention of the State government to get justice for this victim of rape has become a mirage with the arraignment of the Defendant today for a lesser offense of sexual exploitation.