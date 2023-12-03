NDLEA Discovers Cannabis Farm In Sokoto

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Sokoto State Command has discovered a cannabis sativa plantation located in Sanyinna, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Parading the suspect arrested in connection with the plantation on Saturday, the Sokoto State Commandant Iro Mohammed of the NDLEA said the arrest was possible through credible intelligence from a discrete source.

He appealed to the public to always supply credible information to law enforcement agencies to make crime fighting more effective in the state.

The Commandant was worried about the discovery, saying the public must collaborate with security agencies to fish out the bad eggs in the society.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



