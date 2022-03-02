NEMA Receives 128 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it had received 128 Nigerian returnees from Libya.

The Director-General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the returnees were received through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Habib, represented by the Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said the returnees left Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli, on Tuesday night aboard a chartered Buraq Boeing 100-800 aircraft with registration 5A-DMG.

The director-general said that the returnees were made up of 38 females and 90 males.

“The returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through voluntary repatriation programme for distressed persons.

“They had left the country to seek greener pasture in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated, ” he pointed out.

Habib admonished the returnees to look beyond seeking greener pastures in foreign lands.

He assured them that the Federal Government was conscious of the aspirations of the youth and was providing enabling environment where everyone would achieve his full potential.