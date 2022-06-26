Why I Won’t Quit Politics – Osinbajo –

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that he would not quit active politics, even though he has lost his bid to emerge as the All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential candidate.

Osinbajo stated that he would continue to add his quota in active politics that would bring about real change.

Speaking with “representatives of the Diaspora Professionals for PYO” during a virtual meeting, Osinbajo stated that he would continue to push for a better Nigeria.

A statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, quotes Osinbajo as saying: “I intend to stay very actively engaged in the politics of our country, because I believe strongly that, if God gives us that opportunity, the change will be swift and we will make a real difference.

“We must continue to push. If we give up and say let’s see how it goes, we will be much further back than where we started from.”