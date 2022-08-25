NEMA Task Govt. Institutions, Stakeholders On Proactive Disaster Management In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has stressed the need for critical disaster Management Stakeholders, institutions of governments and other various bodies in Imo State, South- East Nigeria, to undertake different roles and tasks at various stages of disaster Management circles in the state.

It stated that such actions should be directed in areas as risk reduction, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

Head, NEMA Owerri operations office, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, stated this Thursday, in his speech at a disaster Management Stakeholders meeting, held in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He also charged residents, critical Stakeholders, and institutions in the state, to always do everything humanly possible to prevent or mitigate the impact of flooding and other prevailing disaster in their environment.

African Examiner reports that the meeting with the Theme: “Disaster Risk Management in Imo State and Preparedness For 2022 Flood Prediction By NIMET and NIHSA”

Nnaji said: “it is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to todays’ stakeholders meeting to discuss on the issues concerning Disaster Risk Management in Imo State and the implications of 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET).

According to him, incidences of disaster in Nigeria have increased in frequency and intensity in recent times and Imo State is not an exemption to both natural and human induced disasters.

“A lot of resources are being diverted to emergency management in the country which could have been used for other developmental projects.

“There is need to deploy proactive measures to prevent or mitigate the impacts of disaster when it happens.

Nnaji noted that some of the prevalent disasters in the state include: electoral violence, kidnapping, building collapse, fire disaster, flood, gully erosion, oil spillage, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil refineries.

“As a Disaster Management Stakeholders in the State, there is need for more commitment by different organizations and institutions of government to undertake different roles and tasks at various stages of disaster management cycle such as Risk reduction, Mitigation, Preparedness, Response and Recovery.

“The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) have rolled out predictions highlighting the probable risk areas in the country of which some Local Government Areas in Imo State will be greatly affected.

“These LGAs include: Oguta, Ideato-South, Ideato-North, Njaba, Nkwerre, Ohaji/Egbema, Nwangele, Isu, Orsu, Oru-East, Orlu, Owerri-West, Owerri-North, Mbaitoli, Okigwe, Onuimo and Isiala-Mbano.

“The pertinent question for us here as individuals and as an organization is: “What have we done outside the box or what are we going to do to prevent or mitigate the impact of flooding and other prevailing disasters in Imo State?.

The Imo NEMA boss, stressed that “this platform therefore, offers us that opportunity to brainstorm, share ideas and come out with resolutions on how we as a group will make meaningful contribution towards effective disaster management in the State.

“All hands should be on deck and other State Government functionaries to understand the importance of disaster management in the State, which is to enhance economic growth and sustainable development.

“I therefore enjoin all of us here present to take issues of disaster management with utmost interest as we cannot tell who the next affected person(s) will be.

He equally urge the Stakeholders to serve humanity in “our own little capacity and bring succor to the distressed persons in the society.

“I believe God will reward us all for our service to humanity, urging the participants to take the meeting very seriously.

Present at the meeting includes, the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, the Military , police

Civil Defence, Nigerian Red Cross Federal Road Safety Corps, NYSC Federal /State Fire Service, Imo State Ministry of Works.

Others are, Imo State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Environment, Health Faith Based Organisation and Community Based Organisation, among others