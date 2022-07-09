New York Show: Kizz Daniel Apologises For Late Arrival

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel, has explained why he arrived late at his New York show.

The ‘Buga’ crooner was under criticism on Friday after keeping fans waiting in New York for hours without showing up.

Taking to his Instagram account , Kizz Daniel stated that his passport was seized at the US Consulate in Nigeria till the day of the show for some reason.

His post read: “DMV, thank you for showing up last night and sincere apologies for all that happened. For some reason, my passport was withheld at the US

Consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and previously booked flights had to be cancelled. Same reason I rescheduled the New York show.

“Just for the love and respect I have for you and my craft I got on the next available flight to New York the second I had my passport thinking I could still make

it because I just don’t want to cancel another date. I booked a PJ to DMV from New York to make the journey faster but unfortunately, it did not work.

“I went straight to the venue from the airport. We could have moved the show but my team and I believed we could meet up.”

He assured his fans that a new date will be announced for another show and the same tickets are valid.

“The performance would have been longer also if the venue had allowed it.

“So sorry guys, I will make it up to you. A new date will be announced and all your tickets remain valid. “New York, let’s have fun tonight!”