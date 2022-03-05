NGO Urges Enugu Govt To Implement Passage Of Discrimination Bill Against Persons With Disabilities 2018 Act

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non- governmental organization (NGO), Women Information Network (WINET), has urged the Enugu state House of Assembly to domesticate the discrimination Against persons with Disabilities (prohibition) Act 2018 in the state, saying it will help in making life more meaning for them.

African Examiner reports that some states in Nigeria, including Anambra in South East geo political zone, has domesticated the Act, and went further to establish a Commission to that effect.

Executive Director of WINET), Mrs. Miriam Menkiti, spoke yesterday when her office in partnership with another NGO, Eminent Empowerment And Inclusion Network (EMINET), under the leadership of Dr. Ify Chukwuma, led a Coalition of women with Disabilities under the platform of People with Disabilities Women’s Rights Forum, Enugu State, on an Advocacy visit to Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi.

Represented by the organization’s programme officer, Mrs. Chinelo Dim, the WINET boss, told the Speaker that the group has no doubt in its mind that as leader of the legislative business in the state Assembly, he will assist them in doing the needful in passing the bill.

Menkiti said, “Mr. Speaker sir, we are here this afternoon to humbly request that you use your good office in ensuring the domestication of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 in Enugu State.

She disclosed that the Advocacy visit is part of her organization’s ongoing journey towards the domestication of the Act in the state, adding that the programme is funded by African Women’s Development Fund.

According to Menkiti, (WINET) “is very much interested and committed to see to the domestication of this Act in Enugu State, at a time when inclusion of People With disabilities (PWD) is on the front burner all over the world.

She added that “WINET is open to partnership with the Enugu state House of Assembly in the process of domesticating the Discrimination Against persons with Disabilities (prohibition) Act 2018 in Enugu state

Also Speaking, Vice President of PWD Women Rights Forum in the State, Precious Henry told the Speaker that the Advocacy visit was to seek his support, stressing that if done, it will help them a lot more.

“Especially as it concerns putting in place facilities for the sake of PWDs, including access to public buildings

Making her presentation, Ms. Nonye Ogbuagu, of the Albino Foundation Enugu State, stated that the Act if domesticated, will make life more meaningful for their members because most of them are educated but are unemployed due to their Disability

She made mention of a visually impaired that was killed by his brother in Anambra, pleading with the speaker to facilitate the domestication of the Act because it will help them when their Rights are being violated.

In her remark, Dr. Chukwuma, informed the speaker that already some other states in the country have passed the bill and encouraged the speaker to see that the Act is Domesticated, adding that it will be to his credit if realized during his tenure.

Responding, Speaker Ubosi, told the group that he has liberal disposition towards the PWDs, “because i schooled in College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) Enugu and PWDs were amongst the students.

He said he is highly interested in passing the bill more especially after listening to the PWDs speeches, noting that he was given an award some time ago by women due to the passage VAPP Law.

He assured them that he would set up a five man committee that will look into the domestication of the Act by the State House of Assembly.

Ubosi, further explained that the Committee will review the Act and ensure that some waivers are done in order to cut costs during the domestication, promising to invite the PWDs again for presentation to the committee.

The Speaker equally added that the medium will be used to fine-tune what the committee will come up with to avoid going back and forth, for speedy domestication.

They informed him that the Enugu State PWD Women Rights Forum is supported by Women Information Network (WINET) and funded by African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF)