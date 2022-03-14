NGOs Stresses Need For Empowerment Of Women In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A coalition of women led non-governmental organizations ( NGOs) has said that women are critical to the sustainability of any nation, and need to be empowered so as to enable them contribute to governance and economic development of the country.

They said this yesterday at the end of a two day advocacy training/inauguration workshop for 16 women led non-governmental organization from the southeast held in Enugu.

The Women , therefore, asked for equal opportunity to enable them contribute to their own quarter to the society.

Our Correspondent reports that the workshop which led to the inauguration of the Women Coalition was coordinated by an Enugu based non-governmental South Saharan Social Development Organization (SSDO) with support from the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC) and the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Project (PAWED).

SSDO’s Programs Manager, Nkem Awachie Agu, stated that the coalition would create more opportunities for empowerment of women in the southeast, adding that what was required was a platform that could advance the course of the women, whom she said are bestowed with good ideas.

“We are trying to bring together different women’s empowerment cooperatives and women led and women focused CSOs that have project that are related to women economic empowerment.

“With the coalition, we would ensure capacity building, macro credit, cash transfer, skills, advocacy and things like that as long as they contribute to the economic empowerment of women. We have invited a lot of them here and we are forming a coalition.

“What that coalition will do is that we are going to be having capacity building workshops. We are teaching them advocacy, what they need to do, how to engage government among others.

“After this workshop we will be taking our advocacy to different ministries, MDA among others.

“Ministry of Gender and Budget and Planning have representatives here. We are going to take advocacy to those ministries to raise awareness”

Agu who further stressed other benefits of the coalition, added that it would help reach other women on how to run and manage their business successfully.

She added “when they are economically empowered, they could contribute meaningfully to development. We know the place of women in the society and how much they have helped in advancing good governance with their engagements.

“These are some of the things we will achieve in this programme and with our advocacy on the concerned institutions”,