Tinubu Can Further Reduce Entourage To 40%, Govs Must Slash Theirs Too – Falana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has commended President Bola Tinubu for reducing his travel entourage to 60 per cent but suggested he can still drop it further to 40 per cent.

“It (cutting of entourage) is realistic and if possible the government can go further to reduce the number from 60 to 40 per cent or there about having regards to the state of the economy. But there are areas to address where we are wasting a lot of resources.

“I once traveled and I was in one of the embassies. I was flabbergasted that Nigeria has been paying rent in an African country for our embassy since 1962, that should not be so. So, the government will have to holistically look at the areas of waste,” Falana said.

The Senior Advocate also stated that just like the President, the governors must also reduce their travel entourage.

Emphasizing the need for sacrifice in the face of a poor economy, Falana said that it is time for the government to tighten its belts after telling the poor to do the same for years.

“So, the government will have to holistically look at the areas of waste. Well, that is a good initiative on the part of the President. Our governors should also reduce their entourage locally and internationally so that we can let the world know and let Nigerians know that the question of sacrifice will have to start from the top.

“For years, we have asked the poor to tighten their belts, it is the government now that should tighten their belts. The budget must be reviewed to reflect the state of the economy. We are starting now to begin to cut down the excesses of government and I think it’s a good development but we need to do more,” he said.

The Presidency on Tuesday announced that President Tinubu has directed a major slash of travel delegations for all Federal Government official trips within and outside the country.

According to presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the directive means a 60% slash across the board and affects all MDAs, including the office of the president, vice president, and first lady.

Additionally, when any international travel is being approved, the following limits have been placed on all ministers of the federation: four members of their staff, appointees, and the like will be allowed to travel with a minister on an official trip.





