Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Makes Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women 2022 List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The World Trade Organization’s Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named one of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women in the World for 2022.

Forbes is a business magazine published in the United States by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family, with a focus on business, technology, communications, science, politics, and law.

Forbes said, “The World Trade Organisation head, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (No. 91 of 100) continues to play a crucial role in providing financial assistance and promoting global trade as the threat of a global recession rises.”

Okonjo-Iweala tweeted about her excitement and the honour given to her by Forbes.

“An honour and a privilege to be part of this list of a very distinguished group of women for the 6th time in my career. Congratulations to my other sisters.

Let’s continue to show that good governance, good public policy, and a people-centred approach to work matters”, she tweeted.