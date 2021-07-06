NIDCOM, Swiss Embassy Partner On Diaspora Re-integration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Diaspora Reintegration, Diaspora Data Mapping and Capacity Building are some major issues put on the table by the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa at an interactive Session with the Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria Amb. Georg Steiner in Abuja.

The NIDCOM Boss explained that with the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and ratification of the National Diaspora Policy by the Federal Executive Council, Nigerians in the Diaspora now have a one-stop agency to latch on for mutually beneficial engagement, encouragement and enablement for overall national development.

Hon Dabiri-Erewa added that since the Swiss Government has been engaged with Migration issues for over ten years in Nigeria, now that NIDCOM is birthed, it becomes utmost expedient to partner more importantly on Diaspora component of Reintegration of Returnees, Data Registration of Nigerians living in Switzerland and Capacity Building of Staff.

The NIDCOM Boss believes that this will enhance and plummet socio-cultural and economic cravings of Nigerians in Switzerland to always think home.

In the same vein, the Switzerland Ambassador to Nigeria Amb. Georg Steiner who commended the giant strides of NIDCOM within a short span of just two years added that NIDCOM is the motivator and face of the Diaspora.

He described Nigerians in the Diaspora as great and excellent achievers and professionals that are changing the narratives.

Amb. Steiner promised that his government will be willing to help NIDCOM in priority areas of socio-cultural exchanges, staff training and Diaspora Reintegration Process.























