Nigeria Decides: Ndudi Elumelu, Reps Minority Leader, Loses Seat To LP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the house of representatives, has lost his seat in the lower legislative chamber.

Kenneth Ibe, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), disclosed this on Monday as he read the result for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta state.

Elumelu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was defeated by Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP).

Okolie polled 53,879 votes to defeat Elumelu, who got 33,456 votes.