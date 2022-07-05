Kwankwaso’s Statement On Obi, Igbos Was Misinterpreted – NNPP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that its presidential candidate’s statement considered to be arrogant and condescending to people of the South-East was misunderstood.

The NNPP chairman, Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, stated this on Tuesday after the backlash that greeted the statement of its presidential candidate on social media.

Rabiu Kwankwaso was reported as saying he was offering the South-East “a golden opportunity” by asking the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be his running mate in 2023.

This remark sparked backlash from some Nigerians on social media.

Reacting to this development, Alkali stated that the NNPP candidate had always “emphasized” the contribution of Igbos to the nation and that his comments were taken out of context.

Alkali said: “Dr. Mohammed Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, while inaugurating the Party’s Gombe State Executive last week, was quoted to have said that the South East (Igbo People) are good in business but at the bottom of politics in Nigeria.

“The said attribution is said to have generated some ill feelings in some political circles in Nigeria, especially between the South East and the NNPP.

“However, as a party that is desirous to change the situation of the country, we believe that no Nigerian of any geopolitical zone, tribe, ethnic nationality, or religious persuasion is least on the rung of the ladder in the whole effort to bring the desired change in the country.

The NNPP wishes to categorically state the statement of its presidential candidate Senator Kwankwaso at the occasion was situated out of contest (sic), as the NNPP Presidential candidate has always emphasized that the Igbos were frontrunners in the fight for the nation’s struggle for independence, and had produced the first President of the country in the person of late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of the Senate, Dr. Nwafor Orizu, former Vice President, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, four former presidents of the Senate from 1999 to date and other top political office holders.

“NNPP as a political party on the ballot in 2023 believes that it has what it takes like some other political parties to rejuvenate the present situation of the country and will not in any way disparage any zone or people of any political party.”