Nigeria Ranks 7th In U.S. International Students Enrollment —Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria is ranked as Africa’s leading source of international students enrollment in the U.S., and 7th globally, a report of the 2024 Open Doors on International Education Exchange has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Open Doors Report is an annual publication of the U.S. Institute of International Education (IIE) and the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The report made available by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday, says Nigerian student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities rose to 20,029 students in 2023/2024, marking a 13.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

It further reveals that U.S. colleges and universities host a record-breaking 1,126,690 international students this year, marking an all-time high for international enrollment.

“This milestone aligns with the 75th anniversary of the Open Doors Report, the leading benchmark for international educational exchange in the United States.

“Notably, Nigeria with 20,029 students, reinforces its position as the top sending country from Africa and the 7th largest globally.

“Nigerian students bring a wealth of diversity, perspectives, and academic excellence to U.S. universities, enriching the educational experience for all students,” the report said reads.

The report also notes that Nigerian scholars are known for their strong academic backgrounds and commitment to advanced education, with over 55 per cent pursuing graduate-level studies in the United States.

It says the growth in Nigerian students choosing to study in the U.S. reflects both the strong U.S. commitment to high-quality education and the growing interest of Nigerian scholars in international academic experiences.

The report also highlights the importance of people-to-people connections that deepen understanding and strengthen bonds between Nigeria and the United States.

“Sub-Saharan Africa’s student mobility grew by 13 per cent in 2023/24, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing region for the second year, following an 18 per cent increase in 2022/23.

“The influx of Nigerian students is a testament to the robust educational ties between the U.S. and Nigeria.

“This week is dedicated to promoting global awareness and inspiring future leaders worldwide to study in the United States,” the report added.(NAN)