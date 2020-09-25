Nigeria Records 125 New Cases, Total Now 57,849

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says no death was recorded in the last 24-hours, as the country recorded 125 new cases of COVID-19.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

According to the agency, 125 new cases were confirmed around the country, bringing the total number of infections to 57, 849.

The agency said that the new infection were reported in 13 states of the federation.

It also announced the discharge of 113 patients from isolation centres across the country, bringing the total number of persons discharged to 49,098 persons have so far been discharged.

The NCDC stated that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 37, followed by Plateau with 18 cases , the Federal Capital Territory recorded 17 cases and Ogun State recorded 15 each.

Others are Rivers-10 Benue-seven, Kaduna-seven; Anambra-five; Oyo-three; Cross River-two; Ondo-two; Edo-one and Imo-one.

The centre also said 1,102 deaths were recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level III, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

