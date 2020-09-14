Nigeria Records 64 Daily COVID-19 Cases As 64 Patients Recover

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sixty-four Coronavirus (COVID-19), patients recovered from the infection across Nigeria in the last 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC, in its report released Sunday midnight via its official Twitter handle, also stated that 79 new cases were recorded across the country.

The 79 new infections represent the lowest figure in several months in the country.

The health agency said that the 79 new infections bring the nation’s confirmed cases to 56,256

According to it, there were four COVID-19-related fatalities in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 1,082.

The public health agency said that the 79 cases were reported from 13 states with Lagos posting the highest figure of 30 cases, Kaduna, 17, Ogun, seven, while Anambra reported 5 cases.

Other states with new cases include Kano with four, while Katsina, FCT and Akwa Ibom had 3 cases each.

Oyo and Rivers recorded 2 cases each, while Delta, Plateau and Ondo recorded one case each.

Meanwhile, the agency has said that 440,248 persons had been tested nationwide, since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced February 26, 2020.

According to it, till date, a total of 56,256 cases have been confirmed, 44,152 cases discharged, with 1,082 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It particularly noted, however, that the reopening of the society did not mean that the virus was no longer with us.

“It means people have to learn to continue with their lives safely. It will require sacrifice in some areas,” the agency said.

Spread the love





















