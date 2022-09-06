Two Fraudsters Bag Eight Years Jail Term In Edo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Edo State High Court, presided over by Justice M. Itsueli, has convicted and sentenced the duo of Obinna Cosmas Clement and J. Sunkami to eight years imprisonment

Two of them were jailed on Monday, September 5, 2022 after pleading guilty to one- count separate charge, bordering on retention of proceeds of criminal conduct and possession of fraudulent documents, upon being arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The charge against Clement reads thus: ” that you Obinna Cosmos Clement on or about 1st May, 2022 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did retain the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Eight Naira Sixty -Five Kobo (N120,423,688.65) in your United Bank for Africa account number: 2247175272 knowing that same represent proceeds of your criminal conduct to wit;

“Cybercrime and thereby, committed an offence contrary to Section 17(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment ) Act 2004 and punishable under Section 17(b) of the same Act”

Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, Francis .A. Jirbo prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However counsel to the defendants, Pascal Ugbome and Jeffery Iluobe Itua, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, stressing that the defendants have become remorseful of their actions.

Justice Itsueli convicted and sentenced Clement to three (3) years imprisonment with an option of fine of N200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) while Sunkanmi bagged five years( 5) imprisonment with an option of fine of N200, 000( Two Hundred Thousand Naira) respectively.

The judge also ruled that the total sum of One Hundred and Twenty Million, Four Hundred and Twenty Three thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty- Eight Naira, Sixty-five Kobo (N120,423,688.65) found in Clement’s United Bank for Africa account, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, iPhone 12 promax recovered from him and iphone X recovered from Sunkami, all being proceeds of crime, be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC.

A statement made available to African Examiner on Monday by EFCC Head, Media and publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, said the convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre began when they were arrested by operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, for internet- related offences.

He said investigations linked them with proceeds of crime running into N120million , which they could not account for. They were subsequently prosecuted and convicted.