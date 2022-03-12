Nigeria Should Have Outgrown Tribalism By Now – Fayemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti State, has stated that Nigeria should have outgrown tribalism but there is still hope as 2023 will give Nigerians a chance to make the country of their dreams.

Fayemi made this known at a symposium to mark Hamzat Lawal’s 35th birthday in Abuja on Saturday.

He stated that he is “uncomfortable” with the way politics is practiced in Nigeria, adding that “we should have outgrown bigotry, tribalism, and ethno-religious biases”.

He also stated that it is time for Nigerians to roll up their sleeves and work towards resolving the issues affecting the country.

“I call on all of you to love this country and imagine it as a major world power in no distant time,” Fayemi said.

“Nation building is an unfinished business but for every generation there is always a pressing business that must be done urgently. These challenges that ail our country today provide us with the opportunity to take a position and take a stand and work for the resolution of such challenges.

“Nigeria will belong to those who are prepared to stand up, stand firm and take control of their destinies. Like Hamzat has elected to do, we can all do our beat in our little ways to cause a beautiful change that will lead us to make our country and indeed the world a better place.

“We all just need to build a consensus around major issues of concern and develop a national template for some irreducible behaviour in leadership positions.

“I am personally uncomfortable with the practice of our politics and our political conversations. We should have outgrown bigotry, tribalism and ethno-religious biases. It is time to rekindle the candle of a new Nigeria and the coming transition provides another opportunity for us to take a new dive as to making a new Nigeria of our dreams.”

The former minister of Mines and Steel also tasked young Nigerians that for them to succeed they must be willing to imbibe knowledge as without it they cannot have a functional future.

According to him, young people need to develop selfless leadership through volunteerism and community engagement.

He added: “For one to succeed, one needs to imbibe certain virtues in life. One of the most important things which the younger generation often takes for granted but which will determine how far an individual can go in life is the set of values that define your life,” he said.

“You must value knowledge without which you cannot develop the right intellect, experience and skill set that would help to prepare you for a functional future.”