Disaster Averted In Abia As Court Building Collapses Few Minutes After Sitting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – What could have resulted to a major tragedy was  averted in the Commercial city of Aba, Abia State, when a High  Court  building suddenly collapsed just  twenty minutes after  sitting.

The disaster which happened at High Court Four Aba being presided over by Justice Clinton Okoroafor, has put fear on Court users, especially members of the Bar .

A Source who witnessed the incident, but pleaded anonymity said  the roof of the courtroom suddenly caved in while some people at the scene including lawyers, litigants and staff of the court scampered for safety.

He said the cause of the disaster  is not yet to be ascertained,  but some residents  blamed it on the dilapidation of the structure.

Some legal practitioners  who witnessed the incident said that the building was renovated three years ago, “but was not done properly”.



The building has been leaking since  the renovation , thus exposing the structure to rains.

Efforts to get reaction from the State Chief Judge failed,  but a source at the Ministry of Justice said the CJ had been duly notified and “he thanked God that no life was lost”.

He added that the governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, led  State Government has equally been notified for necessary actions.

