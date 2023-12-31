Nigerian Government Must Address Economic Hardship In 2024, Says Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined the Federal Government to promote effective policies that will provide succour to the economic hardship Nigerians are going through in 2024.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the 2023 presidential election, stated this in his New Year’s message to Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 31, 2023, Atiku stressed that 2023 was a challenging year for Nigerians but one with important lessons for the future.

“The rising cost of food items, goods and services, the malfunction in our national economy and the degenerating state of our national and community security are all existential challenges that we have to face squarely in the New Year,” he said.

The PDP chieftain berated the initiatives of the Federal Government which according to him have increased the challenges faced by Nigerians.

“Certainly, many families and businesses already know the intensity of the trying times that we are currently going through – though we could have taken a completely different pathway, had the government been smarter,” he noted.

He called for a “well-thought vision of National Planning that will deliberately make the common people of Nigeria the centrepiece of our development.

“The Year 2024 is still new on its canvas, and so there is ample time for the current government to champion a pathway to addressing the acute hardship that Nigerians are going through.”

He concluded by tasking the government to “show a clear direction of its policy projections and desist from the subsisting behaviour of groping in the dark”.





