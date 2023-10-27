Uzodimma: Uproar As Kate Henshaw Hosts Fundraising Event In Support Of APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has stirred the hornet’s nest after she co-hosted a high-profile fundraising ceremony with veteran Nollywood actor, Okey Bakassi, in support of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma’s re-election bid.



The African Examiner recalls that Henshaw has been supportive of the Labour Party and its presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi.



However, her appearance at the fundraising event in Owerri pitched her against supporters of the Labour Party who berated her for her lack of loyalty.

The gathering in Owerri was for solidarity for Governor Uzodimma intended to get the necessary support for his upcoming re-election campaign next month.

The African Examiner captures how some netizens reacted on X concerning the appearance of the actress who they thought is a Labour Party faithful anchoring an APC event. Here are some of their views below:



@ejiofor_ozioko writes: “@HenshawKate is a typical Nigerian, zero integrity, everything is money and more money. Disgusting.”



@BasilOvie3 writes: “It’s advisable to go for greener pastures expecially when the pasture you once cultivated went into flames by the verdict of the supreme court all of a sudden.”



@mazi_uwaoma writes: “That’s the level that Nigeria has reduced so many people You can’t succeed in the zoo without being a criminal and supporters of criminals.”



@edward_worlu writes: “Of you want to know where truly a Nigerian stands, just throw small money for him/her to smell, then you get your result!”



@SultanAbuAdnan1 writes: “Everybody is working on putting food on the table for their family, nobody holy pass .”



@SunnyolOFFICIAL writes: “Most so-called ‘activists’ castigating her here will do worse if they find themselves in similar situation.”



@Leje11 writes “She has bills to pay, is it normal to stay fit this far in her state? Aha!!”



@Williams_Leg writes: “That’s why I don’t celebrate any of them because at the neck of time, they will mess up everything.”



@emmanuel_yours writes: “Nobody wants a better nation, i assure you. Everyone just wants their bread buttered, and everything is fine.”



@Adaku02793238 writes: “Is uzodimma raising fund, what of all d money of IMO state he hv never use for anything in imo state.”



@samdgeologist writes: “Those who criticised any government are indirectly telling them that they also want to eat. All these hundeyin, yusuf and co. Are all seeking government attention to employ them.”



@cynicalatl writes: “At the end of the day, no one wants to go hungry. It’s all about the money.”



@loudholy writes: “…and she must find way to justify this. Many celebrities never campaigned for Biden, that is called integrity and not business.”



@ShinningLight15 writes: “Aunty Kate Cornshaw. I see that the Hen don finally swallow corn. Well bills need to be paid so make we continue.”



@trueAFICIONADO writes: “How can a normal human being support this Man. People can do anything in this Country for money.”



@AthanFrank writes: “Kate you just disappoint yourself.”



@AdemolaAwosanya writes: “She’s d most smartest among d Obidients together with Okey Bakassi. One thing d Obidients fail to understand is that there’s life after election nd she also has bills to pay. As a celebrity she is, she must hustle in order to make ends meet. Will she run to Obi everyday for help?”



@ZerosAndOne0011 writes: “Shameless with zero integrity, this is the problem with an average Nigerian. They can’t take a stand.”







_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



