Ondo: Reason I Chose Adelami As Deputy Gov — Aiyedatiwa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, says that his choice of Dr. Olayide Adelami and Tayo Oluwatuyi as Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government respectively was the right thing to do.

Aiyedatiwa made this known on Friday at the Government House, Akure while meeting both Adelami and Oluwatuyi for the first time since their appointment.

According to him, he considered them highly qualified and well-equipped to perform their roles.

He said: “The time for a deputy governor has come, because the responsibilities have been immense, and I am grateful for the capable hands of Dr. Adelami and the prompt action of the SSG, Oluwatuyi, who has already begun his duties.”





