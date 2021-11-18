Stop Cell-Phone Recording Of Accident Scenes, Rescue Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged Nigerians to drop the negative habit of cell-phone snapping or video recording of an accident scene but rather help to rescue the victims to safety.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Joseph Udoabba, made the call in Enugu while speaking on the 2021 World Day for the Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims.

This year’s theme is: “Act for Low Speeds/Act for Low Speed Streets”. The year’s slogan is: “Remember, Support and Act”.

Udoabba said that the immediate attention given to accident victims matters most in terms of their recovery and stability after the incident.

He noted that helping accident victims to nearby medical facilities timely remains “a noble humanitarian act”.

According to him, the corps is appealing to the elderly to educate the younger generation that those passing through accident situations are passing through pain and at times they are in between life and death.

“Road users should be sober, support the weak and accident victims on the road; that is the best way to share responsibility on the road,” he said.

He also urged all stakeholders using the road to imbibe good road habits and accommodate other road users.























