Nigerian Immigration Announces 2023 Recruitment Exercise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the beginning of the agency’s 2023 recruitment exercise.

African Examiner writes that the paramilitary agency announced this in a publication on Thursday, January 12, 2023, saying that the recruitment exercise will last for only two weeks from the day of commencement.

Interested applicants are to apply through the NIS official recruitment website and applicants are cautioned to be careful of releasing their information to scammers.

It further noted that there shall be a computer-based test for shortlisted candidates at the end of the registration process.

The agency also stated the applicants must be Nigerian by birth, have National Identification Number (NIN) and must be free of any financial embarrassment.