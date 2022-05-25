Ekweremadu’s Campaign Organization Dismisses Withdrawal Statement From Guber Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The campaign Organization of former Deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said the lawmaker is still very much in the Enugu State Governorship race, contrary to statement by ex- governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo that the latter has withdrawn from the contest.

The Director General of the Ike Oha Campaign organization, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa in a statement issued in reaction to Nwobodo’s comment, urged the Enugu electorate and their supporters , to “disregard the Ekweremadu’s Purported adoption of one of the Aspirants, Barrister Peter Mbah.

He said “our attention has been drawn to a news report where a statement was credited to His Excellency, Senator Jim Nwobodo, to the effect that Senator Ike Ekweremadu has adopted and stepped down for Barr. Peter Mbah as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 general election.

The DG in the brief statement, said “This is false and should be disregarded.

Nwobodo, had told newsmen that after due consultations, Barr. Peter Mbah has been endorsed as the right person to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Mbah is one of the governorship aspirants of the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The declaration followed months of speculations on who will succeed Governor Ugwuanyi at the expiration of his eight-year tenure in May 2023.

But he did not state if Governor Ugwuanyi, who was widely speculated to be routing for Chijioke Edeoga from Isiuzo council area as his successor, and other 14 guber aspirants who earlier signed a memorandum of understanding to support whoever the governor nominated as his successor, were part of the decision to back Dr. Mbah.

The elder Statesman said Senator Ike Ekweremadu has accepted to support Mbah.

He said he held a meeting with a number of the aspirants from Enugu East for a conversation on how to develop Enugu State.

“From my interaction with a number of them, I was looking for somebody who I think should redevelop Enugu State.

“As far back as October 2019, I invited Peter Mbah to my house. When he came, I told him to consider running for a position, especially Governor. He didn’t give me an answer immediately, but later he came and said he would consider running.

“Tomorrow, people will ask why am I keeping quiet, this is why I’m addressing the media today. I believe anybody who wins the primary tomorrow will be the Governor, because the PDP is the only party in Enugu State.

“I have also been speaking with the Governor of the State, a fine, peaceful gentleman and I told him that anybody that will succeed him must bring peace.

“We need a Governor who will not go into any war, rascality or vandalism but peace. Anybody who wants to be the Governor must follow the same path.

“I have heard all kinds of rumours about people claiming they are sponsoring Peter Mbah, but he knows that I brought him into this race.”

On Ekweremadu’s ambition, Nwobodo said the ex- Deputy Senate President and Speaker ECOWAS parliament “has come to see me many times and I told him about the need for peace, I have asked him to withdraw all cases in court so that we talk peace.

“I have asked Ekweremadu to collapse his team, let them join the rest in making Enugu to work.