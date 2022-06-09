Nigerians Express Concern As Another Labour Party Presidential Aspirant Emerges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news of a factional presidential candidate in Labour Party has unsettled many Nigerians.

African Examiner had earlier reported that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, had clinched the party’s ticket which the Independent national electoral commission, (INEC) recognised.

However, in a new twist on Wednesday, a court affirmed Jude Ezenwafor as the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

Speaking concerning the development, Ezenwafor said:

“I am on a rescue mission to free Nigeria from social, economic and political crises currently bedeviling it.

“Labour Party will win the general election. Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs.

“I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as many Nigerians have taken to their Twitter accounts to air their views concerning the matter. African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@PillzMadaki writes: “That Jude Ezenwafor who’s coming up as the LP factional presidential candidate is Peter Obi’s former chief of protocol during the latter’s first term as governor of Anambra State. This is one of the countless reasons I said the Igbos don’t love themselves.”

@OkacheThomas writes: “Some deep pockets have sponsored the Ezenwafor Labour Party Faction to weaken Peter Obi’s chances. I was expecting this all along, I thought they said Obi wasn’t a force why go through all this stress? We must act fast. 79 100, spoke clearly enough.”

@OkoyeCardinal writes: “Mr Peter Obi is a gentleman who likes to follow due process, he will just invite Jude Ezenwafor & his team for an open meeting, offer them cashew nuts with orange drinks, lecture them like 3 hours on how to get Nigeria working again, but you see shi-shi Peter won’t give them.”

@AkwariCharles writes: “Someone they are using to distract the @PeterObi campaign. Labor party has been sleeping till Peter Obi joined and now they want to look for ways to discredit the party with hungry kleptomaniacs like Jude Ezenwafor. It’ll always be your very own they use.”

@TheKene1 writes: “Dear Jude Ezenwafor, I don’t know you, but I respect what you’re fighting for, and you’ve made it clear that it’s not targeted at your former boss, Mr. Peter Obi. For the sake of what Nigeria has gone through, can you allow Peter Obi and Labour Party to concentrate?”

@HisKnowledgeabl writes: “BITTER TRUTH This Efulefu- Jude Ezenwafor was drafted from APGA to do his current yeoman job against @PeterObi . Dear Gen. Buba Marwa-led @ndlea_nigeria , if you guys are really doing your job, this dude should be arrested immediately and tested for high dosage of Mkpurummiri.”

@Ifesinachiii writes: “Jude Ezenwafor lost his house of rep bid in APGA and was quickly contracted to be a distraction to us in LP, unfortunately for them, we no dey hear word. We are coconut head.”

@itskristonv writes: “Jude Ezenwafor is a nobody and can’t even contest for presidency cos he’s already done primaries for House of Reps a week ago. He’s just a tool used to demoralize Peter Obi fans and make them feel it’s an impossible fight. Continue what you’re doing, this proves PO is the threat.”

@Elkrosmediahub writes: “Discussions this morning about Jude Ezenwafor (the supposed fractional presidential aspirant of Labour Party). The last frame is result sheet of the supposed constituency. A hungry thief, looking for settlements everywhere. He borrowed another person’s HOR form to take photos.”

@drpenking writes: “I won’t be surprised if Jude Ezenwafor who emerged as Labour Party factional presidential aspirant is sponsored by a top hand someone just to distract Peter Obi. Peter Obi is giving these people sleepless nights and I love to see it.”